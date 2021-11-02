$0.97 EPS Expected for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will announce earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Bank OZK reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,639 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

