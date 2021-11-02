$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.09. MidWestOne Financial Group posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $33.19. 48,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,565. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The company has a market cap of $526.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

