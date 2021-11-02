$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will post $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar reported sales of $914.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year sales of $5.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 223,570 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $10,025,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.3% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 205,333 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 4.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,077 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $21,543,000 after acquiring an additional 19,386 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 484,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $21,734,000 after buying an additional 107,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

CSIQ traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.08. 1,125,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

