100,000 Shares in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Acquired by Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 23.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 957,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,780,000 after buying an additional 181,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 51.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,461,000 after buying an additional 2,558,385 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $4,297,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,543. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.11. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 93.94%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

