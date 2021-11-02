1,222 Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 1,628.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.