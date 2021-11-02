124,234 Shares in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 124,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 575.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 301,511 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,551,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 118,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 17,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

APRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aprea Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

In related news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 15,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $74,730.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 32,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $163,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,928 shares of company stock worth $483,041. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $30.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $106.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.12.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aprea Therapeutics Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

