$13.50 Million in Sales Expected for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will post $13.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.00 million. S&W Seed reported sales of $13.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $82.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $82.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $92.45 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $94.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow S&W Seed.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in S&W Seed by 276.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in S&W Seed by 53.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

SANW stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.37. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $155.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&W Seed (SANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.