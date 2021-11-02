13,494 Shares in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,494 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 299.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSLT stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.07 million, a PE ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 1.83. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $170,957.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $38,955.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,207.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,495 shares of company stock valued at $223,146 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

CSLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

