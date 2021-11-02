136,000 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Purchased by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,075,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6,450.0% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTWO traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.55. 7,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,990. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.58 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

