$139.91 Million in Sales Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to post $139.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.48 million and the lowest is $127.85 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $28.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 386.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $501.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.01 million to $518.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $639.58 million, with estimates ranging from $582.60 million to $705.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLYA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $206,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,595 shares of company stock worth $848,060. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 124,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 26,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,440. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.08. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

