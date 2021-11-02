$148.14 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to post sales of $148.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.13 million to $168.92 million. Orion Group posted sales of $170.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $584.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $570.22 million to $598.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $642.07 million, with estimates ranging from $575.37 million to $682.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

ORN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley lowered Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

ORN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,496. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $133.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Orion Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

