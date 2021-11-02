17,793 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Paulson & CO. Inc.

Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:BABA traded down $6.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,124,070. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $311.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.48 and a 200-day moving average of $193.91. The firm has a market cap of $445.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.
Alibaba Group Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
