17,793 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Paulson & CO. Inc.

Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded down $6.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,124,070. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $311.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.48 and a 200-day moving average of $193.91. The firm has a market cap of $445.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

