179,370 Shares in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Purchased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 1.50% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. 3.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMTC stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.83. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $13.50.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for cEEG and sEEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from brain related disorders. The company was founded on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

