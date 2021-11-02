18,600 Shares in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth about $11,025,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 392.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 164,612 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 57.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 150,581 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 31.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 212,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 51,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 43.6% during the second quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 49,180 shares during the last quarter.

OXLC stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OXLC. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Oxford Lane Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

