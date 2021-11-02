195,995 Shares in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Bought by Amundi

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 195,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,715,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCL opened at $88.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

