$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will post sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the lowest is $2.00 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $7.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

FITB stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $44.00. 4,092,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,275,306. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,612 shares of company stock valued at $753,665 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

