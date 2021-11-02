$2.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to report earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.14. Patrick Industries reported earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year earnings of $8.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Patrick Industries.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PATK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of PATK opened at $80.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.85. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $85,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $874,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,510 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,681,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.