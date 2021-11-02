$2.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will announce $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.54. Generac posted earnings of $2.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $10.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.08 to $14.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.59.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $22.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $483.77. 96,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,352. The company’s 50-day moving average is $441.86 and its 200-day moving average is $396.64. Generac has a 52-week low of $202.56 and a 52-week high of $510.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Generac by 257.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

