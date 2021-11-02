$2.90 EPS Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to post earnings per share of $2.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.98 and the lowest is $1.90. Laredo Petroleum reported earnings of $4.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year earnings of $10.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $12.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $28.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.73 to $32.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $294.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.16 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Shares of NYSE LPI traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.95. 541,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,646. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 4.34. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $99.26.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $2,537,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $1,110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 51,786 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $345,000. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

