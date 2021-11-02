$218.64 Million in Sales Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to announce $218.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $219.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.43 million. BOX posted sales of $196.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $858.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $857.72 million to $860.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $953.66 million, with estimates ranging from $935.60 million to $965.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.99. 1,459,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,320. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 1.30. BOX has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $27.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $353,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,182,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,904,611. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,662 shares of company stock worth $1,568,188. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at $13,011,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BOX by 124.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 145,968 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of BOX by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 320,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at $22,205,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

