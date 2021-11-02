227,916 Shares in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA) Acquired by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 227,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,640,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $14,640,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $14,640,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $7,320,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $4,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

FTPA stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

