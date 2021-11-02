$25.76 Million in Sales Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will report $25.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.10 million. Ballard Power Systems posted sales of $25.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $97.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.40 million to $104.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $138.30 million, with estimates ranging from $94.20 million to $177.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLDP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,904,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -79.65 and a beta of 1.48. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

