27,038 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Purchased by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.27.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

