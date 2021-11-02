278,300 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 278,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,439,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Invesco by 128.8% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 189.8% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 2,393.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Invesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

