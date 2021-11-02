$286.98 Million in Sales Expected for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will announce $286.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $296.32 million and the lowest is $273.61 million. South Jersey Industries reported sales of $261.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SJI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 32,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJI traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.67. 998,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,007. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

