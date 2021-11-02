$344.07 Million in Sales Expected for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to announce sales of $344.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.20 million to $506.93 million. Quidel posted sales of $476.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $933.80 million to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $958.60 million, with estimates ranging from $674.10 million to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quidel.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.29 million. Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,485 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 16.7% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,827,000 after buying an additional 378,368 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1,982.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 355,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,602,000 after acquiring an additional 338,837 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quidel by 141.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,329,000 after buying an additional 294,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Quidel by 158.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after buying an additional 245,503 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $137.50 on Tuesday. Quidel has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $288.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quidel (QDEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.