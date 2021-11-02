37,574 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,574 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 38.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,844 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 31,313 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $5,480,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.1% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 41,587 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PXD opened at $189.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $77.10 and a 12 month high of $196.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.67.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

