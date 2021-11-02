3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives $26.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DDD shares. Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $117,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,287.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $348,880. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 88.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 38.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

DDD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,992,603. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -64.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 3D Systems will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.