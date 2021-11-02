3G Sahana Capital Management LP Has $81.83 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

3G Sahana Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 22.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,950 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for 9.7% of 3G Sahana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $81,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after acquiring an additional 991,782 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after acquiring an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after purchasing an additional 321,647 shares in the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,204,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,996,000 after purchasing an additional 172,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CHTR traded up $8.81 on Tuesday, hitting $680.18. 15,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,611. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $750.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $723.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $578.76 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.75.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

