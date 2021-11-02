$4.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will post $4.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.40 billion. Texas Instruments posted sales of $4.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year sales of $17.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.91 billion to $18.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.18 billion to $19.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

TXN opened at $187.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $144.22 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.03 and its 200-day moving average is $189.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,131,966,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,504,267,000 after buying an additional 622,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after buying an additional 718,898 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,176,359,000 after buying an additional 711,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after buying an additional 862,072 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

