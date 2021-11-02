$4.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will post $4.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.37 billion and the highest is $5.05 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 108.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $18.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.33 billion to $18.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $17.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

BLDR stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,735. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average is $49.03.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.