40,000 Shares in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Acquired by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Graphite Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $922,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other Graphite Bio news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased 184,175 shares of company stock worth $2,463,114 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPH opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.58.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.16). As a group, research analysts forecast that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

