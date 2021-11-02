$406.48 Million in Sales Expected for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to report sales of $406.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $379.50 million and the highest is $431.85 million. Sunrun reported sales of $209.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%.

RUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $54,644.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $175,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,320,713. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $955,037,000 after buying an additional 89,655 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.4% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,087,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,141,000 after buying an additional 73,649 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,473,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $361,106,000 after buying an additional 512,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,969,000 after buying an additional 1,298,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,290,000 after buying an additional 2,759,237 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -63.25 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

