$43.83 Million in Sales Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce $43.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.70 million and the lowest is $30.70 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $6.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 630.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $149.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $115.50 million to $169.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $372.04 million, with estimates ranging from $314.15 million to $423.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,229. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $268.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

In related news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at $7,446,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,180,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,336,000 after acquiring an additional 393,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 11,156.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 273,337 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth about $774,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter worth about $834,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

