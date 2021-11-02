48,819 Shares in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Bought by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 48,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,835,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,000 after purchasing an additional 562,547 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,749,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 1,570.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 203,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 191,345 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 986,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after buying an additional 112,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,240,000.

Get VanECk BDC Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.20. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanECk BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanECk BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.