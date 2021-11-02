$6.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will post $6.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $7.55 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $4.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $23.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.51 billion to $24.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.62 billion to $32.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,539,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,847 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,528,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,212 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,740,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $617,140,000 after acquiring an additional 713,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,071 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $619,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,421 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.20. 521,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,470,264. The company has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.09. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

