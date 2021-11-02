683 Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) by 133.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787,193 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 4.90% of SQZ Biotechnologies worth $19,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 378.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 313.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $79,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $201,000. 47.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.42. 27 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,864. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $376.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.46.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 346.39% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

