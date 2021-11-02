683 Capital Management LLC Purchases 254,190 Shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)

683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,429,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,190 shares during the period. Atlas Crest Investment accounts for approximately 1.2% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Atlas Crest Investment worth $34,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Atlas Crest Investment by 672.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Crest Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,566,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,318. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $18.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Atlas Crest Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Atlas Crest Investment Profile

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

