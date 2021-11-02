6elm Capital LP Purchases Shares of 38,400 Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

6elm Capital LP purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000. Avis Budget Group accounts for about 1.9% of 6elm Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. 6elm Capital LP owned 0.06% of Avis Budget Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after buying an additional 3,748,669 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 335.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after buying an additional 1,495,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,244,000 after buying an additional 646,253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,617,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2,786.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 407,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,774,000 after buying an additional 393,792 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CAR traded up $138.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $310.32. 270,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,515. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $181.25.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $3.84. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $92.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

