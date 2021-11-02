6elm Capital LP Raises Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

6elm Capital LP increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma makes up 11.3% of 6elm Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 6elm Capital LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $17,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,250,221,000 after buying an additional 59,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,868,000 after buying an additional 71,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,878,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% in the second quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 976,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,845,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,923,000 after buying an additional 22,015 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,903,709.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $9,709,114 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,074. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $204.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

