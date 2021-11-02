$734.17 Million in Sales Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Analysts expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report sales of $734.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $724.70 million and the highest is $740.60 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $534.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LGI Homes.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1,774.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 20,759 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH traded down $18.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.89. 788,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,696. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.59. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.