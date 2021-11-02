888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.63

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and traded as low as $5.25. 888 shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 4,320 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

