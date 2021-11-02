$9.00 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will announce $9.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.10 million. Provident Financial posted sales of $8.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Provident Financial stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.63. The company had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,281. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $124.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,339,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Provident Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 324,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

