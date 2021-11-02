$9.54 Million in Sales Expected for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will post $9.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.48 million. TransAct Technologies reported sales of $7.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year sales of $37.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.35 million to $37.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $59.16 million, with estimates ranging from $58.88 million to $59.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.16% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TACT. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

TACT traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,004. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $450,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $455,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $619,000. 51.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

