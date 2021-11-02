$91.31 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will announce $91.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.40 million to $92.70 million. Nevro posted sales of $108.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year sales of $398.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $385.18 million to $415.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $467.62 million, with estimates ranging from $447.35 million to $490.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVRO shares. Truist dropped their target price on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nevro in the first quarter valued at $1,525,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nevro by 29.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 47.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Nevro during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period.

Nevro stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,989. Nevro has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -57.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

