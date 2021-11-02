946,753 Shares in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 946,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,484,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in VEREIT during the first quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in VEREIT by 30.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VEREIT by 828.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VEREIT by 37.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VER stock opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $52.53.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $289.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.90 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. VEREIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VER. Capital One Financial lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

