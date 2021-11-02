946,753 Shares in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 946,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,484,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VER. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in VEREIT in the second quarter worth $130,352,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in VEREIT by 317.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,184 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in VEREIT in the second quarter worth $98,003,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in VEREIT in the second quarter worth $87,953,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in VEREIT in the second quarter worth $56,763,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $52.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $289.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VER. Capital One Financial lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VEREIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

