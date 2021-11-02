$97.39 Million in Sales Expected for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to report $97.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.72 million and the lowest is $94.75 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $94.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $386.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.69 million to $388.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $389.38 million, with estimates ranging from $373.60 million to $402.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on FCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of NYSE FCF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,855. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth $277,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,855,000 after buying an additional 49,456 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,367,000 after purchasing an additional 126,671 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 98.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 217,994 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

