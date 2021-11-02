A Eric Kauders, Jr. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Stock

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) SVP A Eric Kauders, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Old Point Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.66 per share, for a total transaction of $21,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OPOF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.85. 2,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116. Old Point Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $114.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Old Point Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPOF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in Old Point Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

