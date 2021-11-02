Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00.

NYSE GNRC traded down $22.03 on Tuesday, hitting $483.77. 96,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,352. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $441.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.64. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.56 and a 52-week high of $510.53.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 35.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 26.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Generac by 69.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 22.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,524,000 after acquiring an additional 80,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.59.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

