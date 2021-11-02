Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00.
NYSE GNRC traded down $22.03 on Tuesday, hitting $483.77. 96,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,352. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $441.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.64. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.56 and a 52-week high of $510.53.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 35.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 26.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Generac by 69.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 22.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,524,000 after acquiring an additional 80,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.
GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.59.
About Generac
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
